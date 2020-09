Police were called to the 4400 block of North Mitthoeffer Road near East 46th Street around 6 a.m. on reports of a person struck by a car.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a juvenile was struck by a car on Indy's northeast side Wednesday morning.

Police said the person was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.