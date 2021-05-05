Juvenile dies in Tippecanoe County crash

Police said was in a northbound lane and veered into southbound traffic when a semi-truck hit his Buick Regal.

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A juvenile male died in a Tippecanoe County crash Tuesday night. It happened just after 7 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. Highway 52 South and County Road East 700 South.

According to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office, preliminary investigation shows 38-year-old Joshua Mays was driving a semi-truck southbound on U.S. Highway 52 South when a juvenile male, driving northbound in a 2014 Buick Regal, crossed over into the southbound lanes of traffic. It's unknown why the driver crossed over into the wrong lane.

The semi hit the Buick, and the impact caused the semi and trailer to overturn. The Buick was badly damaged, and the juvenile driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mays was wearing a seat belt and the airbags in the semi did not deploy. Medics transported him to a hospital to be treated for injuries. The juvenile driver was also wearing a seatbelt, and the airbags in the Buick did deploy. Both drivers were the only people inside each vehicle.

The southbound lanes of the highway were shut down until 2 a.m. Wednesday.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Team and the Tippecanoe County Coroner's Office continue to investigate the crash.