LAWRENCE, Ind. — One person was injured early Wednesday morning in a shooting near a Lawrence apartment complex, according to police.

Lawrence Police officers were called to a report of a person shot in the 8000 block of Louisville Way just before 12:30. That location is southeast of Pendleton Pike and Franklin Road.

When police arrived, they found a juvenile male with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital in critical condition.