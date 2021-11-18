Junior League's Holiday Mart opens at state fairgrounds

Shoppers’ Eve was held Thursday evening.

INDIANAPOLIS — We're getting our first glimpse of the Holiday Mart at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

"Shoppers’ Eve" was held Thursday evening.

It's the 50th year for the event. The Junior League of Indianapolis calls it their signature fundraiser, enabling 163 community projects over the years. The local impact exceeds $4 million since 2000.

You can find the perfect holiday gift from local vendors, along with some tasty treats and even a cocktail or two.

Volunteers will be collecting donations for the Riley Hospital Food Pantry during the event.

Did you know that Junior League of Indianapolis' first community project was with Riley Hospital for Children? To... Posted by Junior League of Indianapolis (JLI) Holiday Mart on Friday, November 12, 2021

You can stop by Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. It's also open Saturday and Sunday. but the hours vary.

