Julia Moffitt and Laura Steele to host Red Carpet at Rev 2021

INDIANAPOLIS — When Rev 2021 kicks off, WTHR's Julia Moffitt and Laura Steele will be hosting the Red Carpet.

Rev 2021, the annual fundraiser at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, was moved to July 31 this year due to the pandemic. It also benefits the Indiana University Health statewide trauma and critical care programs, but tickets are sold out.

Those attending will dine on driver-inspired cuisine prepared by Indy's top chefs. There will also be music and entertainment as guests mingle with top IndyCar drivers and racing legends.

Guests will also get to take a lap around the track, watch fireworks and of course walk the Red Carpet where Julia Moffitt and Laura Steele will be hosting.