Judge weighs blocking Indiana 'abortion reversal' law

A lawsuit filed by abortion rights groups seeks to stop the so-called "abortion reversal" law from taking effect as scheduled July 1.

INDIANAPOLIS — A federal judge says he'll soon decide whether to block a new Indiana law that would require doctors to tell women undergoing drug-induced abortions about a disputed treatment for potentially stopping the abortion process.

U.S. District Judge James Patrick Hanlon heard arguments into the evening Monday in a lawsuit filed by abortion rights groups seeking to stop the so-called "abortion reversal" law from taking effect as scheduled July 1.

Dr. George Delgado, who claims to have coined the term "abortion reversal," testified that the treatment is safe and effective.

Dr. Courtney Schreiber, an obstetrician-gynecologist in Philadelphia, pushed back, calling the state's new law "deeply distressing" and "mortifyingly harmful."

Republican lawmakers pushed the bill, despite objections that it would force doctors to provide dubious information to their patients. Supporters say the requirement would ensure that a woman can halt a medication-induced abortion if she changes her mind after taking the first of the two drugs used in the procedure and takes another drug instead.

All-Options Pregnancy Resource Center and a coalition of health care providers are challenging the law. They argue that there is no evidence an abortion can be stopped after the patient has taken the first medication.

"Every day we help Hoosiers overcome barriers to find the abortion care they need,” said Parker Dockray, executive director of All-Options. "Indiana needs more access and compassion, not more restrictions. HB 1577 is a step in the wrong direction and we're proud to be challenging it along with our partners."