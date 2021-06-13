Judge rejects new trial for Indiana man in murder-for-hire

Jess David Woods was convicted in 2009 of murder and conspiracy to commit murder in Teresa French's May 1993 killing.

MUNCIE, Ind. — A central Indiana judge has rejected a new trial for a man convicted in the 1993 murder-for-hire slaying of a woman found shot to death in her garage.

Jess David Woods was sentenced to 100 years in prison after being convicted in 2009 of murder and conspiracy to commit murder in Teresa French's May 1993 killing.

The Star Press reports that a Delaware County judge on Thursday rejected Woods' bid for post-conviction relief in the Muncie woman's killing.