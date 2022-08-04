Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation inspiring girls, young women

Young women, especially women of color, are seeing inspiration in the confirmation of the first Black woman to sit on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is setting an example for many young girls as she becomes the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court, including many young women in central Indiana.

With her parents and her school always in her corner, Nia Simmons said growing up she's always felt ready and motivated for her future career.

"I think it's always been, 'Yes I can,'" Simmons said.

A Girl Scout ever since she was a kindergartner, she said for years the Scouts have shown her new fields and possibilities.

"You get to learn a lot about career paths they may not teach you about in school, career paths that don't have a lot of women to kind of inspire you to be a woman in the field," Simmons said.

Now, with Jackson becoming the first Black woman confirmed to the nation's highest court, Simmons said she's excited to see this part of history happen.

"I think it will be a great motivation for girls and women, especially Black lawyers, because I know there's not a lot in the United States, so I think it will be really inspiring for a lot of women and especially, women of color," Simmons said.

Danielle Shockey, CEO of Girl Scouts of Central Indiana, said this is a historic first following Jackson's confirmation to the Supreme Court. But she hopes to see a day where women are in all fields and positions.

"It should be every table, every board room, every science lab, every stage, every opportunity should have girls and women in the conversation," Shockey said. "So I think that's what's really important today because that while we're talking about the first, hopefully at some point we can stop talking about firsts and it's just the norm."

With women still not equally represented from business leadership to the legislature, Shockey said there's a lot of work to be done, but believes the history made in the Senate Thursday will inspire girls for generations to come.

"I hope they look around and they say, 'What can I do differently to maybe hold a seat there someday?'" Simmons said. "And when they see things happen like today, they think, 'Yeah, that can be me.'"

For Simmons, ready to soon graduate high school and start college at Northeastern University in pre-law, she said Jackson's confirmation shows her what women can achieve.

"I think it's really inspiring," Simmons said. "I want to go into law, so I think it's really inspiring to see a woman and especially a woman of color in such a high honor."