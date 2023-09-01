Jordan’s Fish and Chicken owner frustrated by copycat restaurant giving them a bad rap

The copycat restaurant's business name is listed with the Indiana Secretary of State as Jordan's Fish and Chiken Corporation, with "chicken" misspelled.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — The owner of Jordan’s Fish and Chicken says he wants to make it clear, his chain is not affiliated with the restaurant that community members are trying to get shut down.

Last week, the Marion County Public Health Department closed a business with a copycat name after viral videos showed an unclean kitchen. The videos, which were provided to WTHR and have now been viewed hundreds of thousands of times, show metal trays of food sitting on the floor, workers wearing no shoes stepping over them, and a mouse strolling across the floor of the convenience store area.

Moe Eedous, the owner of Jordan's Fish and Chicken, has several locations throughout Indianapolis and wants to make sure customers know the difference.

The copycat restaurant's business name is listed with the Indiana Secretary of State as Jordan's Fish and Chiken Corporation, with "chicken" misspelled.

Eedous said this parasitic brand battle is challenging.

"I was really upset. I was very mad, very upset — to even think for a second, this specific location has our sign up," Eedous said. "Since we see these couple of videos, we take some serious action, we call our attorneys to move forward and do the right things."

He said his company is now taking legal action to make sure no one is using their name and doing bad business.