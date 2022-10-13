Johnson County deputies investigating deadly crash south of Franklin

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash south of Franklin that occurred Thursday morning.
Officers responded to northbound U.S. 31 just south of County Road 400 South between Franklin and Edinburgh, shortly after 5:30 a.m.
U.S. 31 northbound is restricted to one lane as police investigate the cause of the crash, the sheriff's office said.
Investigators have not released any victim information or the vehicles involved.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.