x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Johnson County deputies investigating deadly crash south of Franklin

Officers responded to northbound U.S. 31 just south of County Road 400 South shortly after 5:30 a.m.
Credit: Adobe Stock/BestStockFoto

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash south of Franklin that occurred Thursday morning.

Officers responded to northbound U.S. 31 just south of County Road 400 South between Franklin and Edinburgh, shortly after 5:30 a.m.

U.S. 31 northbound is restricted to one lane as police investigate the cause of the crash, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators have not released any victim information or the vehicles involved.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Driver of dump truck dies in Johnson County crash

Before You Leave, Check This Out