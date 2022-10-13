Johnson County deputies investigating deadly crash south of Franklin

Officers responded to northbound U.S. 31 just south of County Road 400 South shortly after 5:30 a.m.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash south of Franklin that occurred Thursday morning.

Officers responded to northbound U.S. 31 just south of County Road 400 South between Franklin and Edinburgh, shortly after 5:30 a.m.

U.S. 31 northbound is restricted to one lane as police investigate the cause of the crash, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators have not released any victim information or the vehicles involved.