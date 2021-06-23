x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Local News

Johnson County library to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics

The Pfizer vaccine will be given at all of the clinics, and Spanish translators will be available.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind — The Johnson County Public Library is hoping a series of clinics will help as the number of people getting vaccinated against COVID-19 begins to plateau.

The clinics will be held at the following locations, days and times:

Trafalgar Library Branch

  • June 23, 2021: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • July 14, 2021: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Aug. 6, 2021: 3 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

White River Library Branch

  • July 13, 2021: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Aug. 3, 2021: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Franklin Library Branch

  • July 1, 2021: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • July 22, 2021: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

The Pfizer vaccine will be given at all of the clinics, and Spanish translators will be available.

If a person does not have transportation, Access Johnson County’s Demand Response service offers curb-to-curb service between their home and the clinic and back. The cost is as little as $4 each way. If a person can’t afford the fare, Access will waive the fare. To schedule a ride, call 317-738-5523.