Johnson County neighbors clean up after EF2 tornado

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Olivia Oliver and her parents arrived at their Kensington Grove neighborhood in Greenwood Monday to shock and disbelief.

"The whole front door shattered," Oliver said.

The Olivers witnessed the aftermath of Mother Nature's fury. An EF2 tornado hit parts of Johnson County Sunday afternoon.

"Our house just ended up getting hit by like the top of their garage and parts of their roof and the debris," Oliver said.

The Olivers landed at the airport after the tornado hit.

"My mom got a slew of texts saying, like, 'Call me. Call me right now,'" Oliver said.

They came home to see trees had been snapped. Roofs were blown off of homes. Windows were shattered. Debris was everywhere.

"A two-by-four piece of wood came through our front door," Oliver said. "There was glass embedded in our carpets."

Family and friends came to help with the cleanup inside and outside of the home.

"The people around us ended up getting hit so much worse than us, and I can't imagine what they're going through," Oliver said.

On Travis Road, there were about a half-dozen downed power lines. It was damage Clair Smith said he wasn't expecting.

"I was standing looking at the radar on my phone and thinking it's going to miss us. Next thing I knew, I hear a freight train coming, and stuff was flying everywhere," Smith said.

Smith said he went into his basement.

When the storm passed, his roof suffered damage, and trees were scattered in his yard.

Smith's son and his son's son-in-law drove from Ohio and spent the entire day helping any way they could.

"Everybody is OK, and that's the main thing," Smith said.