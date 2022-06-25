Johnson County deputy, another driver injured in crash near Greenwood

It's unclear what the extent of the deputy's injuries are. However, the sheriff's office said the deputy was taken to IU Methodist Hospital complaining of pain.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — A Johnson County deputy and another driver were injured in a crash near Greenwood on Friday night.

The deputy was driving a marked patrol car toward the Greenwood area, where the deputy intended to serve someone a civil order, at around 10 p.m.

The deputy was at the intersection of Worthsville and Collins roads, when another driver failed to yield the right of way to the deputy.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office said the driver turned into the path of the deputy and the two vehicles collided.

It's unclear what the extent of the deputy's injuries are. However, the sheriff's office said the deputy was taken to IU Methodist Hospital complaining of pain.

The other driver also complained of pain. Sheriff Duane Burgess did not have information on whether the driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Less than six hours later a pickup truck driver was killed and a Trafalgar Police officer was seriously injured in a crash during a pursuit in Johnson County.

The officer was sitting at the intersection of State Road 135 and County Road 300 South shortly before 3:30 a.m. when a pickup truck failed to stop at the intersection.

The officer followed the truck, turning on his emergency lights in an attempt to stop the truck.

The pursuit ended at a "T" intersection where the truck and the officer's SUV were unable to stop and both vehicles crashed into an embankment.

The truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.