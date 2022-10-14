Woman dead after I-65 rollover crash near Greenwood

The crash happened on I-65 north at the 100.5 mile-marker, near the exit ramp to County Line Road in Greenwood, around 11:30 a.m.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Indiana State Police is investigating a deadly crash that happened Thursday morning in northern Johnson County.

Police responded to a report of a crash on Interstate 65 north at the 100.5 mile-marker, near the exit ramp to County Line Road in Greenwood, around 11:30 a.m.

Greenwood police officers and firefighters were the first to get to the scene and found a pickup truck on its side with a woman pinned underneath it.

Medics pronounced the woman dead at the scene, while a male passenger was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a preliminary investigation, crash reconstructionists believe the driver up of the pickup truck, who has not been identified at this time, went off the road for unknown reasons into the grass ditch but then came back onto the road. Then, the truck slid sideways and rolled several times.

The northbound ramp of I-65 to County Line Road, along with the right lane of northbound I-65, were closed for approximately four hours during the investigation.

The Johnson County Coroner's Office and Indiana Department of Transportation also assisted with the incident.