Johnson County first responders pay tribute to 9/11 heroes with stair climb

Firefighters climbed the Edinburgh High School gymnasium stands 13 times to reach 110 flights, matching the height of the World Trade Center.

EDINBURGH, Ind. — 9/11 tributes took place across the country Sunday, including several organized by Indiana firefighters.

A handful of small fire departments in Johnson County held what they hope becomes a tradition on this solemn day, a stair climb in honor of heroes in New York.

In the Edinburgh Community High School gym, local firefighters put themselves in the shoes of first responders who ran toward danger on September 11, 2001

At 9:11 a.m. Sunday, firefighters climbed the gymnasium stands 13 times to reach 110 flights, matching the height of the World Trade Center.

They said each step was meaningful, honoring the innocent victims of and the firefighters who worked to save them.

"I think every firefighter wants to find some avenue or some way to kind of memorialize this day, put it in perspective," said Edinburgh Fire Chief John Henderson. "That's the first time we've ever tried to do something like this. It's physically taxing - more than we could ever imagine - so it puts in perspective like what would all-out effort kind of be."

It was a small town tribute by Hoosiers to public safety heroes.

"Nothing can compare to what they went through," Henderson said. "Nothing."