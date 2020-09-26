Johnson County businesses prepare for stage 5

Mallow Run Winery closed in March and reopened in mid-June at 50 percent capacity.

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. — At Mallow Run Winery, they’re ready to go back to 100 percent capacity inside their wine tasting room.

That means about 60 people can have a seat inside. They’ve spaced out the tables to still accommodate social distancing.

The winery closed in mid March and didn’t reopen until mid-June, operating at just 50-percent of capacity since then.

At the bar, there’s still no wine tasting like there used to be because masks are required unless you’re seated at a table.

“We’re still encouraging people to bring their own blankets, bring their own chairs, spread out, have a nice, safe distance from other groups and enjoy another beautiful afternoon at the winery,” said Mallow Run's Sarah Shadday.

People gathered outside on the winery's deck Friday night, looking forward to getting to Stage 5 after a long six months.

“I’m looking forward to normal, our new normal," said Noel Kimbrell. "I don’t ever think it’s going to be what it used to be, last year this time, but our new normal, I’m looking forward to."

“I’m ready, I think humanity needs it. I think most of us understand now what we need to do, we need to be responsible, stay away from people, especially if we have risks, we can just stay home,” said John Bontrager.