Johnson County barn ablaze after exploded fireworks reignite

Firefighters urge everyone to be safe while celebrating this weekend. One way to do that is by always putting fireworks in water after setting them off.

TRAFALGAR, Ind. — Fireworks that had already been ignited and were left out caused a barn fire in Johnson County early Sunday morning, authorities said.

An on-duty Johnson County deputy was on patrol just before 5 a.m. when he noticed a small fire on a barn's porch.

He alerted dispatchers, who called in firefighters from several local agencies, including members of the Trafalgar Fire Department.

The Trafalgar Fire Department shared pictures of the flames, which ended up engulfing the whole barn.

Firefighters used water from a nearby pond to put out the fire. The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes.

The fire department said investigators ruled the fire accidental, with the cause being identified as "fireworks-related."

The homeowner set off fireworks Saturday night then let them sit in the driveway for an hour before moving them to the porch of the barn.

The fire started several hours later.