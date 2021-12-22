Johnson Co. center serving sexual assault survivors to receive shower to help more in need

ASSIST Indiana serves ten counties, providing wrap-around care, at no cost.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Experts say more people are sexually assaulted during the pandemic. Oftentimes, however, there's no place to go. Even hospitals are not always equipped.

Survivors of sexual assault in and around Johnson County will soon have an expanded safe place to go on the main road through Franklin.

"I don't think any of us really understood that ASSIST was here or what the need was for raising awareness for domestic abuse or sexual assault victims," said Blythe Potter of Leadership Johnson County.

Believe it or not, your local hospital might not have the resources available. Someone who is raped could wait up to 90 minutes or more. ASSIST takes out the guess work during times of crisis.

"Not many hospitals have people on staff to be able to care for a rape victim," Potter said.

ASSIST Indiana serves ten counties, providing wrap-around care, at no cost.

Nurse Practitioner Jenny Lee is the founder.

"Especially in Johnson County, there just weren't any resources," Lee said.

"I have a daughter, most of our teammates have kids, and we all know men and women who have been sexually assaulted or abused in some shape or form. We all know that with COVID, domestic violence has increased," Potter said.

So, when nonprofit Leadership Johnson County saw there was a need, it jumped in to help.

"The most important we thought, for rape victims especially, was to be able to shower," Potter said.

A new shower, thanks to donations and Blackwell Construction, will go inside the lab. It will give patients a safe, comfortable place after lab work.

"You're not going home, where are you going?" Potter said.

Volunteers also hope this project, which is expected to be complete in the spring, will raise awareness.

"So that people know ASSIST is here. If they can't help you, they'll find someone that will," Potter said.