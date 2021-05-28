Johnny Rutherford's artwork featured on this year's Indy 500 program cover

Three-time Indy 500 winner Johnny Rutherford's artwork will be featured on the cover of this year’s Indy 500.

SPEEDWAY, Ind — “I don’t do landscapes; I do racecars because that’s what I know the most," said three-time Indy 500 winner Johnny Rutherford.

These days Rutherford prefers a blank canvas of behind the wheel.

Rutherford's artwork will be featured on the cover of this year’s Indy 500 program. His drawings depict the three, four-time winners of the Indy 500: A.J. Foyt, Al Uncer and Rick Mears.

“Each had their own particular car that they will be remembered for," Rutherford said.

“It’s all about the story," said Indianapolis Motor Speedway graphic designer Amiah Mims who partnered with Rutherford on the project. "People are going to cherish this program forever simply because Johnny’s work is on it so that’s what makes it so important is the story and the people that worked on it and did all the hard work to bring it to life.”

Rutherford said he's been practicing art for years after his retirement from racing.

“I’ve had people ask me, ‘how long did it take you to do that?’ And I tell them a day and a half," he said. "Something real quick.”

And he jumped at the chance to take the project on.