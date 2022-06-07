2022 Indiana Broadcast Pioneers Hall of Fame class includes former WTHR anchor John Stehr

John Stehr retired as weekday anchor Dec. 21, 2018, after 23 years at WTHR.

INDIANAPOLIS — Former WTHR anchor John Stehr will be inducted into the Indiana Broadcast Pioneers Hall of Fame this fall.

Stehr won numerous Regional Emmy Awards during his 23 years as lead anchor at WTHR.

"Humbled and proud. Thank you to wonderful co-workers and viewers who shared the journey. No one gets an honor like this on their own. I am enormously blessed!" Stehr tweeted Tuesday morning.

Stehr retired as weekday anchor Dec. 21, 2018.

Stehr's career in journalism spans more than four decades. He came to WTHR in 1995 from CBS News in New York, where he was a network correspondent and anchor for "CBS Morning News." Stehr was also a founding anchor of CNBC. Prior to that, Stehr worked as an anchor and reporter at KUTV-TV in Salt Lake City, Utah; WISH-TV in Indianapolis; WOTV-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan; and WJET-TV and WSEE-TV in Erie, Pennsylvania.

During his career, Stehr covered events and stories across the world, including Cuba, South Africa, Russia, Italy, Australia and Afghanistan. He interviewed former President Barack Obama, reported from national political conventions, presidential inaugurations and covered the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks from the Pentagon. He also accompanied then-congressman Mike Pence to Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Germany for stories about U.S. efforts to rebuild relations after 9/11.

"I am enormously grateful to my WTHR family and the many people I have worked with over the years. Together, we have journeyed through the highs and lows of our community and country," Stehr said in 2018 when announcing his retirement. "After 40 years in the business and a few months to reflect following my heart surgery last year, it really gave me perspective as to the importance of family, health and other ways to contribute."

Stehr will be inducted during the annual Indiana Broadcasters Conference on Wednesday, Oct. 5 in Carmel.

Congratulations, John!