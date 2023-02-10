John Green hosting discussion on banned books, intellectual freedom at Indianapolis Public Library

Oct. 1-7 is National Banned Books Week, and the Hoosier author is helping celebrate at the Indianapolis Public Library.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier author John Green will host a public discussion on banned books following controversy surrounding his book, "The Fault in Our Stars."

The book was pulled from the young adult shelves at a Hamilton County library and moved to the adult section.

Green went on to post, "I only have a small voice in these decisions, of course, but you won't catch me alive or dead in Fishers, Indiana until these ridiculous policies are revoked."

The Fault in Our Stars has been removed from the YA section in the suburbs of Indianapolis and is now considered a "book for adults." This is ludicrous. It is about teenagers and I wrote it for teenagers.

Teenagers are not harmed by reading TFIOS. This is such an embarrassment… https://t.co/vSsiPcL6fP — John Green (@johngreen) August 9, 2023

But the battle over books isn't over, even if a popular novel by Green is now headed back to the teen shelves in Fishers.

Oct. 1-7 is National Banned Books Week, and Green is helping celebrate at the Indianapolis Public Library.

He will participate in a moderated conversation on banned and challenged books and intellectual freedom with educator and Indiana State Sen. Andrea Hunley.

His novel, "Looking for Alaska," was listed among the American Library Association's most banned books in 2022.

National Banned Books Week is an annual celebration of freedom to read, and the IPL hopes to lead the way for unrestricted access to information and power of literature.

Each attendee must register individually, and there is waitlist to get in. To register, click here.

The event starts a 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2 at the central library in downtown Indianapolis.