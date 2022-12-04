Jogger recovering after 2 dogs attack him in neighborhood on Indy's south side

When it comes to laws as a pet owner in Marion County, a dog must be on a leash when outside of a fenced-in area.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is recovering after being attacked by two dogs in a south side Indianapolis neighborhood in late March.

The victim told 13News the attack took place in a neighborhood near Camden Street while he was jogging. According to the victim, the dogs approached him and bit his left leg.

The victim said neighbors were able to help get the dogs off of him before medics arrived.

Experts with Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) said if you come across an aggressive dog, it's best to stay calm.

"The biggest thing to do is not run. Running either can make the animal think it's a game or you can be presenting yourself as a potential prey item," said Roxie Randall with IACS. "Same thing if you are yelling, you want to use a deeper voice because if you use a high-pitched voice, again, it can trigger a prey response for the animal."

When it comes to laws as a pet owner in Marion County, Randall said a dog must be on a leash when outside of a fenced-in area. If you do not have a fence around your yard, your dog must be on a leash or tether.

IACS Animal Control is still investigating the incident involving the jogger and two dogs.

If you experience a dog attack or dogs attacking one another, IACS suggested reporting it to animal control.

Click here for more information on animal-related laws in Indiana.