Jobs at Camp Atterbury offering up to $3,500 weekly

A job fair is being held this Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. — A company is offering up to $3,500 a week for janitors, cooks, food service workers and dishwashers at Camp Atterbury. 

Applicants can apply in-person at a job fair hosted by AIM World Services this week.  

The job fair is being held at the Hilton Garden Inn at 12210 North Executive Drive in Edinburgh from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. 

For consideration of an immediate position, applicants should bring a resume and two forms of Government issued identification. 

Applicants must undergo a background check and drug screen.

