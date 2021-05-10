Jobs at Camp Atterbury offering up to $3,500 weekly

CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. — A company is offering up to $3,500 a week for janitors, cooks, food service workers and dishwashers at Camp Atterbury.
Applicants can apply in-person at a job fair hosted by AIM World Services this week.
The job fair is being held at the Hilton Garden Inn at 12210 North Executive Drive in Edinburgh from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
For consideration of an immediate position, applicants should bring a resume and two forms of Government issued identification.
Applicants must undergo a background check and drug screen.
