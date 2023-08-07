Indianapolis Job and Resource Fair with Ivy Tech Community College returns

The event on Tuesday, Aug. 8, aims to connect hardworking Hoosiers with employers in central Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS — Congressman André Carson's annual Indianapolis Job and Resource Fair with Ivy Tech Community College is coming back to Indianapolis.

“The U.S. has experienced record job growth over the last two years, and I’m making sure Indianapolis residents take advantage of that growth,” Carson said. “With over 90 vendors, there’s something for everyone, whether you’re looking for a first-time job or a better job. Everyone deserves meaningful, good-paying employment – and I’ll keep fighting for the middle class by creating jobs, lowering costs, and bring inflation down.”

Congressman Carson focuses on fair wages, unions, and other measures that empower and strengthen the middle class, his office said.