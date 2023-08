The stop at a local central Indiana high school is part of her tour promoting mental well-being.

INDIANAPOLIS — The first lady is making a return to Indianapolis.

Jill Biden and U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy will visit a local high school to talk about mental health resources Wednesday, Aug. 30.

It's a part of their tour across the country promoting the importance of mental well-being, especially in schools.