Jiffy Lube honoring Hoosiers who volunteer with a year of free car maintenance

Twelve local Hoosiers who #Drive2DoMore with their vehicles will be honored through December 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Sometimes the biggest reward in life can be volunteering your time to help others.

Now one local company wants to honor those who give back.

"We're looking for ordinary Hoosiers who are just doing extraordinary work," said Steve Sanner, president of Jiffy Lube Indiana. He wants to reward those "ordinary Hoosiers" with a year's worth of complimentary vehicle maintenance through a new initiative called "Do More."

"So many of the things we can do involve driving your car, involves getting in the car and going somewhere that needs your help. So, if we can help keep your car safe and help you get there and back , that's what it's all about," Sanner said.

One of those Hoosiers is Ryan Cutter, who volunteers with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana.

"Being able to work with the folks at big brothers big sisters, I mean they are inspiring. They dedicate their lives to help make Indianapolis a better community," Cutter said.

Cutter was matched with his little, Delondre.

"We talk all the time about, hey, what do you want to be when you grow up? What are your goals? He's still figuring that out. He's a 10-year old kid right. But we talk about that all the time," Cutter said.

Cutter spends about four hours a week with Delondre, taking him to sporting events and other places like the Indianapolis Zoo and local museums. When it comes to car maintenance, Cutter admits he's not the handiest.

"I don't think I can do any sort of car maintenance, like, do not think I can do it. Like filling up my gas. There, I can do that. I can fill up my gas tank," Cutter said.

Receiving a year's worth of vehicle maintenance at Jiffy Lube will not only help keep his Jeep on the road, it will also help him continue to be there for his little, Delondre.

"We just want to recognize those who are giving back, doing more and help them keep their cars running reliably," Sanders said.