Family and friends of missing Indianapolis mother renew pleas to find her nearly 10 years after disappearance

Jessica Masker was last seen April 15, 2013, on the southeast side of Indianapolis near East Washington and Dequincy streets.

INDIANAPOLIS — April marks 10 years since a mother disappeared on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

On Saturday, family and friends of Jessica Masker renewed pleas to find her.

Jessica Masker's family and friends have asking the same question for almost 10 years, and the mystery has left them in a state of limbo.

"Somebody knows. Somebody knows where she is, if she's alive or … somebody knows," said Amanda McKnight, Masker's best friend.

She has two kids, one of whom was just a baby at the time in the hospital after being born premature.

McKnight said Masker has missed out on so much.

"Kids being born. Her kids and everything going on in her kids' lives and just life in general," McKnight said.

On Saturday, family and friends gathered to celebrate Masker's 34th birthday with a balloon release and to remember the good memories they shared with her.

"She was full of life. She made the party. I know people say that all the time," McKnight said. "She always laughed. We had fun. It was a fun time."

Her family hopes to shine a light not only on Masker's disappearance but on all people who are missing.

"It changes your outlook on life. You think it's not going to happen or can't happen, but it does," McKnight said.

Although it's frustrating waiting for answers, McKnight said they're not giving up hope that one day they will get them.

"We haven't forgotten, and we are not going to give up. We just want to know," McKnight said.