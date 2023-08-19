Family of Jessica Masker still looking for answers 10 years after disappearance

Masker was last seen April 15, 2013 on Indy's southeast side.

INDIANAPOLIS — At Christian Park, the Masker family gathers each year to walk and hang up flyers and search for a decade long answer as to what happened to Jessica Masker.

This year they're hoping finally get some answers.

"We give up on a lot but we just have to keep doing it until she's home safe."

According to police, Masker was last seen on April 15, 2013 near Washington and DeQuincy Streets on the southeast side.

It's now the not knowing of what happened that worries one of her sisters.

"We don't know if she's alive, or if she's being beaten. If she's being trafficked, or if she's gone," said one family member.

At the time of her disappearance, investigators did not think foul play was involved.

However Masker's family believes differently.

According to her family, Masker was in an abusive relationship and just given birth to a premature baby.

They're now hoping these new flyers will help lead to someone coming forward with the faith she's still alive.

"We love you so much. Be strong, and have faith. We will not give up until you're home. We love you so much," said a family member.