Indy-area Jersey Mike's donating 100% of sales on Wednesday to Riley Children's Foundation

INDIANAPOLIS — Have lunch or dinner — or both — at Jersey Mike's today for a good cause.
Wednesday, March 31 is the sub shop's annual "Day of Giving."
Every dollar in sales at the central Indiana Jersey Mike's locations on Wednesday will go to the Riley Children's Foundation.
Orders can be placed online, in the app or in person.
Jersey Mike's hopes to raise $8 million nationwide to make up for last year's cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since 2011, Jersey Mike’s "Month of Giving" has raised more than $32 million for local charities.
Jersey Mike's has five central Indiana locations:
- 6815 S. Emerson Ave., Indianapolis
- 5025 E. 82nd St., Indianapolis
- 8235 E. 96th St., Indianapolis
- 2271 Pointe Pkwy., Carmel
- 10725 N. Michigan Road, Zionsville
