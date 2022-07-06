Former WTHR sportscaster Jerry Harkness to be posthumously inducted into Indiana Broadcast Pioneers Hall of Fame

Jerry Harkness was the state's first Black sportscaster at WTHR — formerly WLWI.

INDIANAPOLIS — Former WTHR sportscaster and Indiana Pacer Jerry Harkness will be posthumously inducted into the Indiana Broadcast Pioneers Hall of Fame this fall.

Harkness died Aug. 24, 2021, at 81 years old. His son, Jerald, shared the news on Facebook and said, "We were great at enjoying life together. I’m so proud of all the lives you touched. How lucky am I to be your son."

Harkness and the Loyola University Chicago Ramblers won the NCAA Championship in 1963.

He was then drafted by the New York Knicks in the second round of the NBA draft later that year.

Harkness played one season for the Knicks before playing two seasons for the Indiana Pacers in the American Basketball Association from 1967 to 1969.

According to the Pacers, Harkness achieved many career milestones outside of basketball, such as becoming the first Black salesman for Quaker Oats, the first Black fundraiser for United Way, the state's first Black sportscaster at WTHR — formerly WLWI — and one of the founders of the 100 Black Men mentoring organization.

Harkness will be inducted during the annual Indiana Broadcasters Conference on Wednesday, Oct. 5 in Carmel.

