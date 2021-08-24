Jerry Harkness shined both on and off the court

Harkness became a huge advocate for mentoring youth and thrived as one of the leaders for 100 Black Men of Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — Family and friends are remembering a man who shined on the basketball court and even more so in the community. Former NBA Pacer Jerry Harkness passed away Tuesday morning after a short battle with cancer.

Harkness made history during his college basketball years and went on to play pro with the Pacers. He became a huge advocate for mentoring youth and thrived as one of the leaders for 100 Black Men of Indianapolis. After serving in a leadership position for the organization, Harkness continued his volunteer work and encouraged others to join him.

He also visited local schools to give students pep talks about being good citizens.

Clarence Crain ended up joining the volunteer group 100 Black Men of Indianapolis because of Harkness. They became friends after Jerry joined the Indiana Pacers.

Harkness impressed Crain with his humble spirit, and how he used his professional basketball position to create relationships and programs to promote mentoring young people. It's no surprise to Crain that Jerry reached so many people in different avenues of his life.

"There are those who will remember him for his long-shot with the Pacers," Crain said. "Those who knew him in high school and who knew him in New York, they will talk about him from there. But I think mostly they will think of him as a community advocate."

One of the people who became friends with Harkness at the office of 100 Black Men of Indianapolis is Vernice Williams. Harkness was her boss, but their families became close right away through community work.

"You would not know that he was somebody because he did not flaunt his title, he was just Jerry," Vernice Williams said. "He was my boss, and he was my friend. He became like family to me."

Jerry Harkness made Black history at WTHR TV when he became the first Black man to anchor sports.

Pacers Sports & Entertainment released the following statement:

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of Jerry Harkness, whose accolades as a gifted athlete and basketball player were outweighed only by his servant’s heart and commitment to others. He was loved for his selflessness and service, and it was clear to all that what motivated him most was his relentless passion for growing community. Jerry was a true hall of famer, on and off the court, and all of us at Pacers Sports & Entertainment keep him and his family in our prayers.”

Harkness passed away at the age of 81.