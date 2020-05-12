Jeep ride remembers brothers killed in September plane crash

Driving by the favorite places of Liam and Reece Kelly helped bring healing for loved ones left behind.

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Family and friends went for a ride Saturday morning to remember the lives of two teenage brothers from Westfield killed in a September plane crash in Kokomo.

Driving by the favorite places of Liam and Reece Kelly helped bring healing for loved ones left behind.

About 30 Jeeps led the caravan through Hamilton County Saturday morning celebrating the lives of the two brothers. The Liam & Reece First Annual Jeep Ride included about 50 vehicles in total.

"Overwhelming joy to have all these people come and show support and love for Liam and Reece,” said Kesha Kelly, the mother of the boys. “We definitely have a gut punch every day that we don't have our boys anymore. So, that's rough on us."

Liam used to drive a gold jeep, with Reece usually along for the ride. Their parents drove that Jeep at the front of the caravan, driving by some of their sons’ favorite places.

Liam & Reece Kelly Jeep Ride through Hamilton County this morning remembers brothers killed in September plane crash. Both boys ran for @rocksathletics @Westfield_XC. pic.twitter.com/5rMtNKkODt — Rich Nye (@RichNye13) December 5, 2020

The vehicles lined up at Grace Church in Noblesville, where the family has attended 10 years. The route then went past the family home, Westfield High School, MacGregor Park, Sheridan Airport, and Wendy’s.

The event ended at Monon Trail Elementary School, where the Westfield Cross Country team often trained.

"I think it's embracing all the qualities of Liam and Reece,” said Jonah Goldberg, a cross country teammate of the Kelly brothers. “They did everything together in their Jeep. They would go on all sorts of adventures."



Their adventures included flying. Both brothers took flying lessons. Liam and Reece were volunteers at an event Sept. 20 at the Glenndale Airport in Kokomo to introduce young people to flying.

They were not planning to fly that day, just help other people getting in and out of plane rides. But Kesha believes low crowds because of the pandemic opened an opportunity.

The brothers were passengers on a small private plane that hit a utility pole while trying to land and nosedived into a corn field.

The pilot, 63-year-old Jerral Long, 17-year-old Liam, and 15-year-old Reece were killed. Another teen on board, 17-year-old Cameron Wagler, survived the crash.

Liam and Reece both ran for the Westfield High School cross country team. They died right in the middle of the season, leaving their teammates devastated, but with new determination.