Jeep ride remembers brothers killed in September plane crash

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Family and friends went for a ride Saturday morning to remember the lives of two teenage brothers from Westfield killed in a September plane crash in Kokomo.
Driving by the favorite places of Liam and Reece Kelly helped bring healing for loved ones left behind.
About 30 Jeeps led the caravan through Hamilton County Saturday morning celebrating the lives of the two brothers. The Liam & Reece First Annual Jeep Ride included about 50 vehicles in total.
"Overwhelming joy to have all these people come and show support and love for Liam and Reece,” said Kesha Kelly, the mother of the boys. “We definitely have a gut punch every day that we don't have our boys anymore. So, that's rough on us."
Liam used to drive a gold jeep, with Reece usually along for the ride. Their parents drove that Jeep at the front of the caravan, driving by some of their sons’ favorite places.
The vehicles lined up at Grace Church in Noblesville, where the family has attended 10 years. The route then went past the family home, Westfield High School, MacGregor Park, Sheridan Airport, and Wendy’s.
The event ended at Monon Trail Elementary School, where the Westfield Cross Country team often trained.
"I think it's embracing all the qualities of Liam and Reece,” said Jonah Goldberg, a cross country teammate of the Kelly brothers. “They did everything together in their Jeep. They would go on all sorts of adventures."
Their adventures included flying. Both brothers took flying lessons. Liam and Reece were volunteers at an event Sept. 20 at the Glenndale Airport in Kokomo to introduce young people to flying.
They were not planning to fly that day, just help other people getting in and out of plane rides. But Kesha believes low crowds because of the pandemic opened an opportunity.
The brothers were passengers on a small private plane that hit a utility pole while trying to land and nosedived into a corn field.
The pilot, 63-year-old Jerral Long, 17-year-old Liam, and 15-year-old Reece were killed. Another teen on board, 17-year-old Cameron Wagler, survived the crash.
Liam and Reece both ran for the Westfield High School cross country team. They died right in the middle of the season, leaving their teammates devastated, but with new determination.
"Thinking of the fact that they can't have this opportunity to race anymore and how we should cherish every single opportunity we get to race and practice,” said Justin Santiago, a senior runner and church friend of the boys. “So that definitely helped me a lot and I think it was something that was always on our hearts the whole year."
The team helped organize the Jeep ride and is selling T-shirts for a scholarship fund in the name of Liam and Reece.
"You're always reminded of what you're missing, the potential that was lost,” said Roger Wachtel, Westfield High School cross country and track coach. “But I think every time we can get together with people who love these boys and sort of celebrate their lives a little bit, I think it helps everyone heal a little more."
The Kelly family hopes the Jeep ride will become an annual event. They hope to add a 5K run and make the event bigger in years to come.