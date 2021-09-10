Bystanders pull driver from Jeep after fiery crash on US 52

The Jeep crashed into the back of a stopped truck and caught fire Thursday afternoon near S.R. 28.

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — The driver of a Jeep sustained life-threatening injuries in a fiery crash Thursday afternoon on U.S. 52 near State Road 28 in Tippecanoe County.

According to an incident report from the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office, the Jeep Wrangler was heading north on U.S. 52 at approximately 2:46 p.m. when it crashed into the back of a truck hauling shingles. The truck was stopped at the traffic light at the south junction of S.R. 28, according to sheriff's investigators.

The Jeep caught fire after the crash and bystanders were able to pull out the driver. He was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment for blunt force trauma and burn injuries. Authorities have not shared his name or his condition after treatment.

The driver of the ABC Supply truck, identified as Travis Spence, 45, of Delphi, was not injured in the crash.

The northbound section of U.S. 52 was closed for approximately 3-and-a-half hours while the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office investigated the crash and recovery crews cleared the scene. The investigation is ongoing.