Family raises $5,000 for Indiana Donor Network in memory of record-setting donor

Jared Hayes was the youngest full organ and tissue donor in the state when he passed away last year just before his 22nd birthday.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Motorcyclists in Bloomington took to the streets Saturday in memory of a very special organ donor.

Jared Hayes was just 21 years old when he died on August 11, 2019. His family said he was the youngest full organ and tissue donor in Indiana and the first in Monroe County when he passed away. His organs immediately saved two lives and went on to save or impact 73 others, including two blind men, one in Ohio and the other in Egypt, who received Hayes' eyes and can now see.

The ride raised $5,000 for the Indiana Donor Network, including a $500 donation from Catalent Biologics in Bloomington.

The event was held at the same time and location as a ride to raise awareness of suicide prevention for combat veterans. Hayes' family told 13News organizers of the veterans' ride donated to their event and they returned the favor.

About 50 motorcycles took part in Jared's Memorial Ride, which the family hopes to make an annual fundraiser for the Indiana Donor Network.