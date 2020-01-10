Ivy Tech to offer free 8-week class for single parents, caregivers

The virtual class qualifies for college credits.

INDIANAPOLIS — Being a parent is hard. Single parenting is even harder.

Ivy Tech wants to help single moms get the tools they need, offering a free eight-week virtual course. It's supported by a federal grant program.

"On four campuses, Lafayette, Indianapolis, Muncie and Sellersburg as a pilot, and then we’re going to expand to the whole state," said Sharon Snyders, program chair of student success at Ivy Tech

But they haven’t forgotten that moms aren’t the only single parents.

"We’re also going to eventually include all single parents and caregivers," Snyders said.

The virtual Zoom class counts for college credit, and you don’t have to be a current Ivy Tech student to sign up

"Different note-taking techniques, how to get aligned with the workforce and knowing their strengths and career options, financial literacy, enhancing their children’s literacy and then we’ll have additional mentoring and workshops and support in helping with finding childcare and getting through those other obstacles."

If a single parent then wants to pursue a degree, their mentor can help connect them with financial aid.

"They can do both, they don’t have to choose kids or my own career," said Snyders.

Making the program only for single parents creates a community

"Oh, I’m not the only one dealing with this, how do you deal with that, critical thinking, creative thinking, problem solving are all part of the course as well," Snyders added

And they’re not just helping one another.