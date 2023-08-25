IURC hosts public hearing on AES Indiana's rate hike request

The utility says the changes are necessary for infrastructure projects and other costs.

INDIANAPOLIS — We're hearing from members of the community on AES Indiana's pending rate hike request.

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission held its first public field hearing Thursday.

The AES request would raise monthly service charges for most residential customers from $16.75 to $25. The part of a customer's base rate based on electricity use would also increase.

AES says the changes are necessary for infrastructure projects and other costs. Some customers voiced frustration at Thursday's hearing.

Utilities don't provide answers to questions during these field hearings. The focus is on public input.

If you missed Thursday evening's hearing, there are still opportunities to weigh in. The next public hearing is scheduled for Oct. 2 and comments may also be submitted online.