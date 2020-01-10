IUPUI sends alert about on-campus robbery

At about 10:40 p.m., the university announced that there was no longer an imminent threat, messaging that "four males in all black hoodies and black masks fled north on University Blvd from New York Street in a dark SUV, possible Ford Explorer. One displayed a handgun. IUPD has searched the area and did not find any suspects or suspect vehicle. An investigation is on-going. Threat is no longer imminent. Resume normal routine but remain vigilant. Campus Safe Walk Escort is available by calling 317-274-7233 (SAFE). Call 9 1 1 with additional information. See emergency.iu.edu for updates."