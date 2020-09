IUPUI is reporting a "dangerous situation" near Barnhill Circle and is asking people to avoid the area.

An emergency alert said the incident was occurring near Barnhill Circle north of Michigan Street.

Police and fire crews are on scene investigating a reported suspicious package found in the area. Authorities say the suspicious object was reported to be smoking.

IUPUI Update: A suspiscious package is being investigated at Barnhill Circle north of Michigan Street. Stay away from the area. See email for more info. — IU Emergency Mgmt (@IUEMC) September 12, 2020