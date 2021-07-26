IU to honor Dr. Fauci with distinguished leadership award

Fauci was selected for his work in HIV/AIDS prevention and as the nation's top infectious disease expert during the COVID-19 pandemic.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Indiana University School of Public Health-Bloomington has named Dr. Anthony Fauci as the recipient of the school's Ryan White Distinguished Leadership Award, which recognizes individuals who are "exemplary bearers of the standard of excellence and commitment needed to combat HIV/AIDS."

This year, Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was selected for his work in HIV/AIDS prevention and as the nation's top infectious disease expert during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Recipients of the Ryan White Distinguished Leadership Award have demonstrated their solemn promise to scientific methods, access to treatment and educating the public," said William L. Yarber, provost professor at the School of Public Health. "Dr. Fauci -- from his early and continuing work in HIV/AIDS prevention to the COVID-19 pandemic -- is perhaps the most recognizable figure associated with infectious disease research and public awareness."

We are thrilled to present Dr. Anthony Fauci with the 2021 Ryan White Distinguished Leadership Award. Learn more and register for the virtual ceremony at https://t.co/o1RM2bBCi2.@RCAPnews #Fauci #PublicHealth #RyanWhite #IUSPH pic.twitter.com/hx1KWynOVy — IU Public Health (@IUSPH) July 14, 2021

The award was established in 2009 by the School of Public Health's Rural Center for AIDS/STD Prevention. It honors Ryan White, an Indiana teen who was diagnosed with HIV in 1984 after receiving contaminated blood products to treat his hemophilia. White was banned from public school and his legal battle to return to school made international news. He died at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis at the age of 18.