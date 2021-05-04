20-year-old IU student dies after falling from 4th-floor balcony

A woman told police she was on the balcony talking with him when he suddenly fell over the railing.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — An IU student from Illinois died early Friday morning after falling from an apartment balcony.

It happened just before 5:45 a.m. April 2. Officers responded to the Urban Station Apartments after receiving a call that a man had fallen from the balcony. When officers arrived, they found the man on the sidewalk suffering from significant injuries.

Police said two women were with the man at the time of the incident. They said he had been at their apartment, which was on the fourth floor. One of the women said she was outside on the balcony with him when he suddenly fell over the railing. Investigators are checking surveillance cameras to see if there is video of the incident.

Police said the victim was 20 years old. An ambulance took him to IU Health Bloomington Hospital, where he later died.