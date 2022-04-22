IU School of Nursing opens 50-year-old time capsule

INDIANAPOLIS — IU School of Nursing students got a look back at 1972 today.
They opened a 50-year-old time capsule on Friday
Many students may have frequently walked right past it, because it lived in the entryway of the building at IUPUI - until now.
And we learned what was placed inside.
"It's full of promise and hope for the future and so many possibilities ahead of them," said Cheryl Hansell.
Hansell was a senior in 1972 and placed an article she wrote about the future of nursing in the capsule.
"I do see the technology is just going to continue to mushroom and grow and grow and grow in ways we can't imagine, you know, like EKGs by Bluetooth instead of having to hook them up," Hansell said.
There were 26 other items inside, including newspaper articles and the caps they used to wear, as well as directions on how to clean them.
What other people are reading:
- IMPD releases video of 'persons of interest' in New Year's Day killing
- ‘The worst I’ve ever seen' | Indiana umpires stretched thin as fear on the field keeps many away
- 1-year-old dog rescued from Columbus river
- IMPD officers reunite with mom, 2 kids they rescued from apartment fire
- CDC warns doctors of rise of mysterious liver illness affecting kids