IU School of Nursing opens 50-year-old time capsule

Students got a look back at 1972 Friday.

INDIANAPOLIS — IU School of Nursing students got a look back at 1972 today.

They opened a 50-year-old time capsule on Friday

Many students may have frequently walked right past it, because it lived in the entryway of the building at IUPUI - until now.

And we learned what was placed inside.

"It's full of promise and hope for the future and so many possibilities ahead of them," said Cheryl Hansell.

Hansell was a senior in 1972 and placed an article she wrote about the future of nursing in the capsule.

"I do see the technology is just going to continue to mushroom and grow and grow and grow in ways we can't imagine, you know, like EKGs by Bluetooth instead of having to hook them up," Hansell said.

#TBT to breaking ground on our building! As it was constructed, a time capsule was hidden to be opened on April 22, 2022. Tomorrow marks that 50-year milestone, and we'll reveal what was set aside to showcase the school in the 70s! 📷IUPUI Image Collection pic.twitter.com/3dwuQ7FasK — IU School of Nursing (@IUSONIndy) April 21, 2022

There were 26 other items inside, including newspaper articles and the caps they used to wear, as well as directions on how to clean them.