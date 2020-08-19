IU rock 'n' roll professor sharing vast musical knowledge in free virtual Q&A event

Andy Hollinden has been teaching rock history at IU for more than 30 years and is sharing his vast musical knowledge virtually Thursday night.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — How does it sound to graduate with a college certificate in rock 'n' roll? Indiana University’s famous rock 'n' roll professor can make that a reality.

"In order to reward these kids who've taken the entire series, we've now created a certificate in 'History of Rock 'n' Roll,'" said Andy Hollinden, aka "the rock 'n' roll professor." "So you can graduate with your degree, and in addition, earn a certificate in rock 'n' roll history. It's got coolness written all over it."

Hollinden has been teaching rock history at IU for more than 30 years and is sharing his vast musical knowledge virtually Thursday night. It's even available to those who aren't IU students.

IU is hosting a Facebook Live and Zoom Q&A event with Hollinden, who is the IU Jacobs School of Music's senior lecturer. The event will go live Thursday, Aug. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on IU Auditorium’s Facebook page and will also be available through Zoom.

"When I was a little boy, I remember hearing on the radio somebody was saying, 'Someday, they're going to teach The Beatles in colleges just like they teach Beethoven,'" Hollinden said. "As a little kid I thought, 'That'll be the day.' Little did I know, I would be that guy."

Hollinden is a 1988 graduate of IU and has taught courses there since 1989. He has and continues to lead classes on the history of The Beatles, The Beach Boys, Jimi Hendrix, Bob Dylan, Frank Zappa and the blues genre, to name a few.

"I teach a course on the history of the blues, which I consider 'rock 'n' roll part one.' Really, it's the prequel that you need to know," Hollinden said.

Hollinden has taught more than 25,000 students with the goal to make music more understandable, enjoyable, interesting, and important to the average person. His classes continue to fill to capacity on a regular basis.