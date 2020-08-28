IU professor on unpaid leave amid school's investigation into social media comments

A spokesperson said the investigation was to ensure students were not subject to 'biased or prejudiced' behavior.

An Indiana University professor already under investigation is now on unpaid leave, according to a university spokesperson

The Kelley School of Business started looking into Eric Rasmussen last year after controversial social media comments.

The school said the investigation was to ensure students weren't subjected to prejudiced behavior.

Last fall, Rasmussen fired back after being accused of posting controversial tweets. In an interview with 13News, he said he would not describe himself as racist, sexist or homophobic, despite a university provost classifying his tweets that way. Rasmussen said he believed his words had been twisted.