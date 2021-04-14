IU Health to open Medicare clinic on Indy's east side

The clinic will serve Medicare, Medicare Advantage, and dual-eligible Medicare/Medicaid patients.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana University Health is opening a new primary care practice on the east side of Indianapolis for adults over the age of 65 who are on Medicare.

IU Health's new Connected Care office opens on April 19. The practice, located at 7140 East Washington Street, will provide health care services to adults on Medicare, including those managing one or more chronic conditions. It will also offer assistance with social, financial, behavioral and mental health.

The practice will offer transportation to and from appointments and prescription affordability assistance.

A news release said the Connected Care office will initially be staffed by a physician, an advanced practice provider, and clinical and administrative staff specializing in healthy aging and management of chronic conditions such as diabetes, congestive heart failure, COPD and dementia.

Patients will have on-site access to a pharmacist, care manager, social worker, behavioral health professional, and a financial navigator to assist with Medicare and Medicaid options and Medicare Advantage plans.

