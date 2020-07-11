IU Health seeks to fill more than 600 jobs with virtual job fair

The hiring event runs Nov. 9 through 11 with interview opportunities all three days.

INDIANAPOLIS — IU Health is hosting a virtual statewide hiring event with an aim to fill open nursing and medical assistant roles.

The hiring event runs Nov. 9 through 11 with interview opportunities 8 a.m. throught 4 p.m. each day. All interviews will be conducted virtually positions are available at IU Health hospitals and facilities across the state.

“We have moved everything to virtual simply because we want to protect candidates coming to our facilities to make sure they don’t get exposed,” said Tanya Hahn, IU Health Vice President of Talent Acquisition.

The openings are for a range of positions, with a special focus on registered nurses and medical assistants.

Hahn says they currently have about 600 open positions.

“A lot of these positions were already open, but with the COVID surge that we are seeing and anticipating will grow, it is all the more crucial that we get them filled as quickly as possible,” said Hahn.