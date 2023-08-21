IU Health Momentum brings 2-day cycling celebration to Indy

High-level racing, a community ride and different activities for families will be held Aug. 25-26.

INDIANAPOLIS — One of the nation's biggest cycling events for racers and casual riders is coming to downtown Indianapolis Friday and Saturday.

IU Health Momentum Indy is hosting high-level racing, a community ride and different activities for families Aug. 25-26.

The centerpieces of the weekend are two nationally respected criterium races: the Mass Ave Crit and Indy Crit.

Friday night's Mass Ave Crit will be a twilight race with the course turning right into one of downtown Indy's liveliest communities.

Saturday night's Indy Crit will feature a family-friendly atmosphere with a kids race, bike obstacle course, BMX stunt show and more.

While the elite racers will be competing for thousands of dollars in prize money, anyone with a bike and helmet is encouraged to take part in the festivities like the Honor Major Taylor Ride Saturday morning at 8 a.m. To register for the honorary ride, click here.