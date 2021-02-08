IU Health donation will enable Center for Leadership Development to grow programs

INDIANAPOLIS — The Center for Leadership Development got a big boost Monday
IU Heath donated $2 million dollars to CLD, which aims to extend its reach to more Black youth across the city, adding more satellite locations and in-school programming.
A recent graduate of the program shared how CLD helped him define success and set him up to achieve it.
"When I first came here from high school in Nigeria, it was hard regarding success. I thought it was all about the materialistic things, the cars, the houses, the buildings, the money. That's what I saw success as. Although that might be true, those are a byproducts," said David Owanike.
Owanike went on to say he learned it's not about the individual, but it's what the individual can give to a community that leads to success for everyone.
With Monday's gift, CLD reaches 68 percent of its capital campaign goal.
