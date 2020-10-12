IU Health brings ‘Tree of Hope’ to Methodist Hospital

A ceremony was held Wednesday night on the hospital's front lawn.

INDIANAPOLIS — Outside IU Health’s Methodist Hospital now stands the "Tree of Hope," decorated with ornaments representing patients who battled COVID-19.

“We spend a lot of time and energy talking and worrying about our next patient and sometimes it is helpful to reflect on the patients we have already cared for,” said Dr. Mark Leutkemeyer, chief medical officer at IU Health.

The tree is meant to be a message of hope to families and health care workers.

“It really gives health care workers hope that there is going to be an end to this and that there is going to be light at the end of the tunnel,” said Elizabeth Linden, chief nursing officer for IU Health Methodist and University Hospitals.

The ceremony Wednesday night on the hospital's front lawn included live music and was streamed throughout the hospital. Many nurses watched from windows and patients were able to listen in their rooms.

Some of the ornaments on the tree were donated by hospital team members who helped patients through their COVID-19 battle.

“The tree is a sign of true gratitude to all the team members who come into work every day having no idea what to expect, no idea how their work is going to look or is going to change, and we have adapted, and they have been resilient and they have truly been on the frontlines,” said Linden.

Luminaries were also on display in memory of those we have lost to the virus.