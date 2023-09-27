'It's all gone' | Indianapolis family loses home, belongings in fire

"I grabbed my car keys and my baby and I was out of the house," Justice Joyner said.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis mother of two is trying to figure out what's next for her family after a fire ripped through their house Sunday, leaving behind a path of ash and soot.

"It's gone," said 19-year-old Justice Joyner. "Yeah, it's all gone. It all burnt down."

Kids' toys are scattered among the ash and what's left of the home on Dearborn Street.

"We kept hearing a lot of noises. It was like, 'boom, boom, boom,' and then I went to go see what it was and the whole back of my house was on fire," Joyner said.

Joyner, her 1-year-old daughter, her mom and two sisters were inside the home as the fire spread.

"I grabbed my car keys and my baby and I was out of the house," Joyner said.

The heat of the fire shattered windows and melted the siding of the home, flames destroying nearly everything in its path.

"Both of my daughters came home here," said Joyner. "Both of my daughters walked here. I grew up here. I went to high school here. My sisters grew up here. This was the first home my mom purchased with her husband at the time, so it's really a tragedy for us right now.

The fire happened just three days before Joyner's daughter Everley's third birthday.

"Nobody was harmed at all by any smoke, no burns, no anything, nothing at all," Joyner said. "So I'm just super grateful."