'Feeling healthy, grateful' | Greenwood woman donates kidney to mother-in-law

GREENWOOD, Ind. — When Karen Risk's son got married, she knew she gained a great daughter-in-law. She didn't know Elizabeth would also save her life.

Karen and Elizabeth have known each other for almost 20 years and have a unique bond. You'll often hear them laughing together, or Elizabeth asking Karen for motherhood advice.

"She's like another mom to me," Elizabeth said.

In 2019, Karen was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease (PKD), an inherited condition where cysts develop on the kidneys. Within a few months, she was placed on the transplant list.

"I was scared, but I just really turned it over to God and said, 'You got this. I am in your hands,'" Karen said. "I think it was a surprise to all of us."

Since it's a genetic condition, Karen's children weren't a match, and neither was her husband. While getting tested, Elizabeth's husband, Kevin, found out he also carries the gene for PKD.

With no hesitation, Elizabeth got tested.

"They did determine we were a possible match, and then I went through blood work, CT scans and several other tests," Elizabeth said. "It was never a question of 'Will I do it?' It was a matter of 'Will it work out?'"

In February 2020, the two underwent surgery with IU Health's transplant team.

"I asked (Karen) who was donating, and she said it was her daughter-in-law, and the first thing I thought of was, 'Wow, you must be a really great mother-in-law,'" said Dr. William Goggins, surgical director of kidney patients for IU Health.

Goggins has done more than 2,600 kidney transplants in his career. He said it's often difficult for patients with PKD to find a match because many of their family members are ruled out.

"We have had siblings that have been able to donate, but they have had to go through an extensive process to determine they don't carry the gene," Goggins said.

He said whether it's family or not, an organ donation is a gift that can change someone's life.

"For it to be a daughter-in-law and a mother-in-law, it's awesome. It's just a great thing," Goggins said.

Two years later, Elizabeth and Karen are feeling healthy and grateful.

"I just think anytime you have a struggle in your life and it involves somebody you love, it always brings you closer," Karen said.

"It's a blessing. It's the only word I can think of for it," Elizabeth said.

After the surgery, Karen gave Elizabeth a special necklace that reads, "My miracle love! 2-28-20."

The two also go out to eat every February on their transplant anniversary, calling it their "kidney-versary."

"People always say, 'You guys go out and do that every year?' and I go, 'Yeah, it’s kind of like our day,'" Karen said.

They are hoping their story will inspire others to give, knowing there are so many more people on the list.

"Organ donation is a gift for anyone because so many people do have to stay on dialysis and so many people don't get to see their grandchildren grow up," Elizabeth said. "The amount of people who don't get a kidney is so much more than people who do."

As of May 2022, 106,003 men, women and children are on the national transplant waiting list. About 17 people die each day waiting for an organ transplant, and every nine minutes another person is added to the transplant waiting list, according to the Health Resources & Services Administration.

